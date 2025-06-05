Theatre-goers are invited to explore girlhood and family in a fresh take on Little Women next week.

The celebrated touring company Hotbuckle Productions will bring its lively new stage version of Little Women to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Wednesday, June 11.

Renowned for reimagining classic literature with pace, humour and inventiveness, the Shropshire-based company will bring Louisa May Alcott’s enduring novel to the venue, with a fresh script by Adrian Preater that blends tradition with theatrical flair.

Sisterhood, ambition and wit on stage in this bold retelling of Little Women.

Audiences will be invited into the lives of the March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—as they navigate the trials of growing up in 19th Century Massachusetts.

Themes of love, ambition, loss and family unfold through fast-paced storytelling and multi-role performances/

The production promises to capture the essence of Alcott’s tale while infusing it with the company’s own flavour of character-switching and gender-crossing performances resulting in a version both familiar and wholly original.

Booking details are available via the Guildhall Arts Centre website.

Tickets are priced at £16, or £15 for concessions, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.