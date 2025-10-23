Residents have reacted with fury to the closure of a dementia inpatient unit, calling it another blow to town healthcare.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) confirmed recently that the Manthorpe ward at Grantham Hospital, which had been temporarily closed since April 2020, will not reopen.

The trust said it will instead continue a home treatment model launched in 2020 to support people living with dementia in their own homes.

Grantham and District Hospital.

However, residents responding on social media voiced frustration over what they see as a continued dismantling of Grantham’s healthcare provision.

Around three-quarters of comments were negative, criticising NHS leadership and warning that travel to Lincoln or Boston would make access harder for elderly patients.

Sue Watson Chambers wrote: “It’s appalling how they’ve taken our hospital away bit by bit. There’s nothing worse than having to traipse to another town for hospital access when you’re worried or in pain. We need a fully functional hospital in this town now.”

Hospital worker Sandra Parnham added: “We should never have joined the trust. We’ve lost maternity wards, which were well looked after; they took the children’s ward out and more—it’s crazy. Bring the hospital back to Grantham, people.”

Others described the closure as “another nail in the coffin.”

Barbara Rowlandson said: “They really are trying desperately to get Grantham shut down, aren’t they?”

While most comments were critical, some noted that dementia care remains available elsewhere and the Manthorpe Centre itself is still operational.

A small number supported LPFT’s home-based model, praising staff for their compassion and saying that being treated at home could reduce distress for patients with dementia.

Rebecca Mezzo quoted LPFT’s website: “Langworth ward in Lincoln still provides care to anyone living with dementia in Lincolnshire who needs hospital-level care.”

Chantelle Cattermole said: “‘Manthorpe Ward’ wasn’t fit for purpose!”

Despite this, anger about Grantham Hospital’s future dominated the discussion.

Kathryn Bell Singleton said: “Grantham is the best hospital in ULHT… Lincoln is the pits!”

Commenter Glenn Whittaker added: “Cut back after cut back. The town is becoming a housing estate with limited facilities.”

For its part, LPFT said closing Manthorpe ward allows it to focus on what it believes is a more effective, modern approach to dementia care.

Chief operating officer Eve Baird told councillors the home treatment model reduces the need for inpatient care and allows patients to stay in familiar surroundings with family support.

LPFT said its dementia inpatient unit at Langworth ward in Lincoln has enough capacity to meet demand and that no patients have needed to be sent outside Lincolnshire since Manthorpe’s temporary closure in 2020.

Ms Baird added that feedback from those who had used the service was “really supportive and positive about the model.”

However, she acknowledged that many consultation respondents raised concerns about travel distances for families in Grantham.

The trust maintains that continuing home-based dementia treatment, supported by the Langworth unit when hospital care is required, offers fairer and more consistent provision across the county.