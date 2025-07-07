The headteacher of a school closing on Friday (July 11) has spoken of her great sadness for its community.

For Jenny Johnson, Grantham’s Dudley House School has been a huge part of her life – firstly as a pupil, then teacher and for most of the last 20 years as headteacher.

Headteacher Jenny Johnson. Photo: Supplied

Mrs Johnson is one of seven teachers and other staff made redundant as the independent Christian school closes after almost 60 years.

Its proprietors, the North England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, said its decision to withdraw funding had been made with “great regret and deep sadness”. It blamed the introduction of VAT on private school fees, the increase in business rates and increased employment costs, coinciding with low enrolment due to the increased cost of living.

The annual fee which started in January was £7,182, which included £1,197 of VAT.

Pupils at Dudley House School in Grantham. Photo: Submitted

Mrs Johnson said the school had always been led by its strong Christian faith and values and she was proud of the positive grounding which its pupils received.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work here. It’s more than a school, we’re like a big family,” she said.

“The joy of seeing children growing into well-rounded young people is great. To then learn of their successes in their careers and as individuals with the impact they are making in their community has been wonderful.”

The current roll of the school, which caters for ages three to 11, is 20, where once it was as high as 86.

The school had staved off a closure threat a few years ago but there was no going back on the decision relayed to parents in late March this year.

Mrs Johnson paid tribute to all the parents and carers who maintained their faith in the school, acknowledging with heartfelt thanks that they could have immediately withdrawn their children.

“Some of the staff have managed to secure other jobs, not everybody,” she added. “At the moment my focus is on this last term and making it the best it can be for the pupils, staff and parents.

“The staff and pupils, both past and present, have made Dudley House a very special place to be.”

Dudley House School when it first opened in about 1996. Photo: Supplied

Among the events to make the pupils’ final days at the school memorable have been a residential course at PGL, trips to Belvoir Castle, the National Space Centre and a workhouse from Victorian times. The final bash was a whole school trip to Belton House.

Friday is expected to be a highly emotional day.

Mrs Johnson said: “It will be sad, so really sad.

“To see the children go – they are like our children and so we’ve looked after them as if they are our own.

“To pack up all the resources we’ve built up over the years is going to be sad too.”

She added: “I just want to say thank you to everybody who has supported us over the years.”

The history of the school

Dudley House School had its beginnings in a small First World War army Paymaster's hut on Alma Park in 1966.

When The Stanborough Press Ltd relocated to Grantham, a number of families with young children came with it. They were keen to start a school and so they cleaned out and renovated the old hut into a single classroom school.

The first headteacher was Mrs Violette Meredith, with occasional assistance from Mrs Esme Sutton. It wasn't long before other parents were asking if their children could join the school and so the dream of a purpose-built school was born.

Dudley House School when it first opened in about 1996. Photo: Supplied

The dream was realised in 1970 when the new school, with adjoining Seventh-day Adventist Church, was completed and opened on the site of Dudley House, giving the school its name.

The school has benefitted from a succession of dedicated, and skilled teachers down through the decades to the present day. At its peak, the school had a role of 86 with a waiting list.

There is now a new dream for the site of Dudley House. Local pastor David Rancic has shared his vision with the church that the space currently occupied by Dudley House School should not remain empty during the week, but should be used to benefit the local Grantham community.

The site comprises a spacious hall, kitchen, several classrooms with interactive digital screens, a computer suite and on-site parking.

Any local community organisation wanting to rent a venue for events, training or regular meet-ups, or for suggestions of a community need not currently being met, contact Pastor Rancic on 07837 195381.



