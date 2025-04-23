A football club that trained two youngsters who played for Nottingham Forest Youth is looking for new players for its team of all genders, ages and skills.

Grantham’s Portuguese Football Association, which started in December 2015 with just two children has grown over the years to five teams and is now looking for even more players.

The Portuguese Football Alliance is looking for new players, both girls and girls for its U7, U8, U9, U10, U11, U12 and U13 teams.

The club’s chairman Carlos Marina said that all the coaches are UEFA qualified and that they exist to make children’s wishes to be football players come through.

He added: “Our target is giving the development, discipline and formation while using our Portuguese philosophy and opportunities.

“We are creating good players that come from all circumstances.”

Years ago, the club trained Arminas Monkelis from the age of five to 10 and Matiss Lilentals from the age of five to seven and both progressed to be players at Nottingham Forest Youth.

The club also has connections to Leicester City, which gives youngsters a higher chance for a career progression in football.

The teams train three times a week at Dallygate Road, Great Ponton in Grantham and on Sunday mornings they host league games.

They train on Tuesday and Friday from 6pm to 7pm and on a Saturday from 10am to 11am.

People interested in joining the team can go for a trial practice and if happy with it, they can register on the Portuguese Football Association website.