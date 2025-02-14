A man who has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to his beloved football team turns 103 today (Friday, February 14).

Cliff Kirk, lifetime president of Harrowby United since 2001, previously spent 20 years as chairman and still supports the club.

Last season, he put £200 behind the bar when the team clinched promotion after winning the United Counties League Division One play-offs.

Cliff Kirk celebrates his 103rd birthday on February 14. Photo: Supplied

Cliff may turn 103 today but he still follows his team, although he hasn't attended a match since before his 100th birthday.

On reaching the milestone, Cliff, of Queensway, Grantham, said: “I can’t believe it, really, to be honest.”

He credits his long life to a nightly whisky with lemonade.

Cliff grew up in Gonerby Hill Foot and went to school there before moving on to Great Gonerby School.

Cliff has always lived in Grantham, starting as an errand boy on 50p a week at The Co-op pub, now The Tollemache.

After that, he worked on the railway before ending up at Vaculug, doing tyre repairs for 36 years.

Cliff has a son, Paul, as well as nieces and nephews.

Paul said: “It’s marvellous. We can’t believe it. He’s no trouble, still looks after himself and remembers everything.

“He has his off days, but so does everyone else.”

Cliff started his involvement with Harrowby United by running the bar there and saw the club go from strength to strength, particularly under the leadership of chairman Mick Atter, his wife and the committee.

Mick praised Cliff’s dedication to his team, noting that up until shortly before his 100th birthday, he would visit the club six nights a week.

Cliff also enjoyed bowls, darts, crib and trips to Malta and his caravan in Skegness.

Saturday’s match programme will feature Cliff’s birthday.