The president of a club has presented a cheque to the mayor.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, was presented with a cheque of £300 on last Wednesday (March 27) by Roland Wright, president of Probus 88 at the Angel and Royal hotel.

Mr Wright said: “Probus 88 like most clubs struggled due to Covid and its restrictions.

“It is now starting to grow again with regular new members joining.”

The money has been equally split between the Mayor’s charities, the Grantham Foodbank and Grantham Homeless.