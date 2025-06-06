Mourners lined familiar pick-up points today (Friday) as a heartfelt tribute to “legendary” coach driver Alan Cartwright.

Alan, the co-founder of Osbournby-based A&P Travel, was honoured with a funeral procession that retraced familiar routes before a memorial service in Grantham.

Alan, who died earlier this month after more than 60 years on the road, was remembered as a “true legend” of the coach industry.

The cortege paused briefly at Grantham Bus Station — a fitting stop on the final route. Photo: David Lowndes

He began his career in Grantham before working with AC Williams in Ancaster and later founding A&P Travel with Paul in 2006. He was known for his warmth, professionalism and passion for travel.

Friends and colleagues described him as a “true legend” and “ambassador for the industry”.

The procession, led by a vintage coach with personal significance to the Cartwright family and followed by three of the firm’s own vehicles, set off from Leasingham shortly after midday.

Mourners lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession passed. Photo: David Lowndes

It made its way through Sleaford, Ancaster, Barkston and Manthorpe, arriving at Grantham Bus Station at 1pm — a fitting final departure point for the man who had served generations of passengers across Lincolnshire and beyond.

The route gave people a chance to pay their respects by standing at their usual stops — a gesture many took up in tribute.

Following the procession, a memorial service was held at St Wulfram’s Church at 1.30pm, followed by a cremation at Grantham Crematorium and a celebration of Alan’s life at The Refectory, Grantham College.

Well-wishers gathered at familiar pick-up points along the route. Photo: David Lowndes

Commenters on the Grantham Journal’s Facebook page have continued to pay tribute to Alan, with many sharing memories of holidays, mystery tours and his warm presence behind the wheel.

“RIP Alan, loved working with you in the sixties,” wrote Peter Marshall.

Eleanor Craythorn recalled: “A great man… A&P is not the same without you. I always loved our trip to Whitby, Harrogate Flower Show, and all those mystery tours with you. Your funny jokes and you were such a good driver – we were safe in your hands. And now, you're safe in our Lord's hands. Rest in peace, dear Alan.”

The firm’s own coaches joined the solemn tribute through town. Photo: David Lowndes

David Brewin described him as “the legend in the driver’s seat”, adding: “You will always be in our hearts.”

Christopher Church shared memories from childhood: “Happy memories of being behind Alan when my mum and dad went on coach trips with me and my brother, and a young Paul being co-pilot. RIP Alan.”

A respectful turnout greeted the cortege on its journey into town. Photo: David Lowndes

A classic coach carried Alan on one last trip through familiar places. Photo: David Lowndes

The procession arrived at St Wulfram’s Church for the memorial service. Photo: David Lowndes

Funeral procession at Grantham for Alan Cartwright - a bus driver with A and P Travel. Photo: David Lowndes

Friends, family and former colleagues gathered outside the church ahead of the service. Photo: David Lowndes

Hilary South wrote: “What a lovely tribute to Alan as he passed on his final journey through Leasingham today — just how he would have liked it.”

Do you wish to pay tribute to Alan? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk