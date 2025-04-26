A company team will embark on a 50km charity walk next month to honour a much-loved colleague who died suddenly last year.

Ten members of staff from Grantham-based Specialist Engineering Plastics (SEP) will trek from the company’s base at Earlesfield Business Park to Leicester City Football Club on Friday, May 23, in memory of Alan Hemborough.

Alan, a devoted Leicester City fan, was described by colleagues as kind, caring and full of life. He had been looking forward to retiring at the end of the year.

Alan at Wembley on August 7, 2021, celebrating Leicester's victory in the Community Shield final. Photo: Supplied

“Knowing and spending time with Alan will always stay with me,” said Dave Ball, who is organising the walk.

“He was the most friendly person anyone could wish to know. He would always be there to talk and laugh with.”

As part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations, SEP’s parent firm Vink UK has pledged to raise £50,000 through 50 charity events this year.

The Grantham team’s walk is one of the key fundraising efforts and will support the British Heart Foundation.

Colleagues have been training after work and at weekends, using a shared chat group to motivate each other.

“Everyone is so keen and ready for the walk, to remember Alan and raise money for such a wonderful charity,” added Dave.

“We have so many people in all areas of the company willing to help in any way if unable to participate in the walk.”

Alan’s colleagues also hope to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions through the event.

Ben Senior, operational improvement manager at parent company Vink Holdings, said: “Alan’s sudden passing came as a huge shock to everyone.

“He was in good health, reliable, and looking forward to retiring at the end of the year. Known for his kind and caring nature, Alan was a supportive colleague – always full of life, positivity, and a pleasure to be around.

“Outside of work, Alan was a devoted family man and a loving husband. He had a passion for travel and was famously organised when it came to planning holidays with his wife.”

Alan, 65, died in May last year after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Bucharest.

He had lived in Grantham for 24 years, having moved to the town from Melton Mowbray with wife Patricia.

Born in Hexham, he later moved to Peterlee, which was also where Patricia was born. However, the couple didn’t know each other until meeting by chance in Melton.

Prior to SEP, Alan had worked at Asfordby Storage in Melton Mowbray before moving to TDG in Grantham.

He was close to all of Patricia’s children and grandchildren.

Patricia said he “loved” working at SEP and that his inspiration “proved what a man he was”.

“That someone who had only just met him – not even known him two years – would want to do this in his memory is just so wonderful,” she said.

“That’s the kind of man he was. I can’t believe that anybody could say a wrong word about him – everybody loved him.

“Everybody called him ‘our Alan’.

“He was a quiet man, but he wasn't shy. He was outgoing, and he lived and breathed for his football.

“He loved his football – I think he would have changed our wedding day to go to a football match,” joked Patricia.

Alan had supported Leicester from the age of 16.

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/page/sep50kmwalk