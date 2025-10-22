A former college student has seen his football shirt business soar to a record-breaking year after appearing on BBC’s Dragons’ Den earlier this year.

Alex Street, founder of Mystery Jersey King, secured investment from Dragon Sara Davies in January.

Since then, the former Grantham College student’s East Midlands-based brand has doubled its sales, with website traffic up 66% and orders rising 165% in just nine months.

Alex Street, co-founder of Mystery Jersey Kings.

Mystery Jersey King is a surprise-box service delivering authentic football shirts from top leagues around the world.

Alex co-founded the business in 2021 with Jamie King, sourcing rare shirts for one-off purchases and monthly subscriptions.

High-profile endorsements have followed, including from YouTuber KSI, Lioness Chloe Kelly, and footballers Levi Colwill and Alisha Lehmann.

Alex in front of the Dragons.

Alex said the Dragons’ Den experience “proved that Mystery Jersey King is both authentic and high-quality” and gave him confidence as an entrepreneur.

The brand has also launched share boxes for groups and stag dos, a retro outlet offering vintage investment shirts, and exclusive fan gifts such as cards and scarves.

Alex credits much of the growth to Sara Davies, praising her creativity and operational expertise.

YouTuber KSI opening a Mystery Jersey King box with founder Alex Street (right).

“She’s helped us refine our strategy, introduce systems that improve customer experience, and scale the business as we prepare for the American World Cup,” he said.

Alex says he remains ambitious but grounded after his record-breaking year.

“We’re growing, we’re confident, and we’re ready for what’s next,” he said.

Footballer Alisha Lehmann with a Mystery Jersey King box.

Cofounders Alex Street and Jamie King (right) working with Sara Davies and her team.

Chelsea captain Levi Colwill with a Mystery Jersey King box.

Former World Cup winner Gilberto Silva.

Euro champion Chloe Kelly with a Mystery Jersey King box.

Some of the shirts on offer in Mystery Jersey King

“Dragons’ Den was a life-altering experience, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

It comes as another Lincolnshire business owner says her business is thriving, despite leaving the Den empty-handed.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, a mum-of-four, asked the Dragons for £100,000 in return for a 10 per cent stake in her Coningsby-based business Imp and Maker, a food and drink gifting business. Viewers saw it play out on screens on Thursday (October 16).

Sarah Louise Fairburn on Dragons' Den. Photo: Submitted

Since then, Sarah Louise has raised £500,000 from an angel investor in a deal that valued the business at £2million and she has also expanded the company’s partnership with retail giant Costco and is on track to report its first profit this year.

She said: “Appearing on Dragons’ Den was both the toughest and most rewarding experience of my life.

“You can’t put a price on the advice I received from some of the biggest names in UK business and it’s helped transform the company.”

The episode was filmed in June last year and Sarah Louise said the 90 minute interrogation was ‘brutal, relentless and exhilarating – all rolled into one’.

Despite not investing, Dragon Steven Bartlett praised her resilience and determination.