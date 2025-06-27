A college has honoured more than 80 of its shining stars at an annual student awards ceremony.

Grantham College celebrated the achievements of its students, staff and employer partners at its end-of-year awards ceremony on Thursday, June 19.

Rachel Priest, from Great Gonerby, received both the Childcare and Overall Student of the Year awards — on the eve of her birthday, adding to the celebration.

Rachel Priest was named Grantham College’s Student of the Year 2025. Photo: Grantham College

Rachel began her studies at Grantham College on a Level 2 course and progressed to complete her Level 3 T Levels in childcare.

Once shy, she has become a confident and high-achieving student.

Staff praised her resilience and drive, which led to strong academic results.

A moment of pride captured at the 2025 student awards. Photo: Grantham College

“Rachel has demonstrated exceptional growth and dedication throughout her time at Grantham College,” staff said.

“Her transformation from a reserved student to a confident, high-achieving individual is a true testament to her hard work, perseverance and willingness to grow.”

Rachel’s mother, Elaine Priest, said the award came as a “lovely surprise”, adding: “We’re incredibly proud of everything she’s achieved.”

Guests, staff and students gathered to recognise this year’s achievements. Photo: Grantham College

More than 200 guests attended, with talks from former students Tyler Cameron and Paul Emmett, now working in psychology and the creative industry.

Mr Deane said the event was a reminder of “the inspiring journeys behind each success”.

In total, the college handed out more than 80 individual awards, celebrating student achievements in fields such as engineering, media, public services and apprenticeships.

Proud smiles after receiving awards at the college’s end-of-year celebration. Photo: Grantham College

Employer of the Year went to Hope Café in Grantham, recognised for its work supporting apprentices from Earlesfield and beyond – particularly those facing barriers to employment.

The café was praised for its belief in people and lasting community impact.

Staff were also recognised.

Attendees pose for a photo during the awards ceremony. Photo: Grantham College

Sherry Coldron was commended for her work keeping the college clean and welcoming.

Joseph Halford received praise from students for his support and attentiveness in class, while Pete Nettleton was described as an inspiring figure who brought real-world experience from his time in the police to help students succeed.

Celebrating academic success at the college’s annual awards night. Photo: Grantham College

Students gathered with friends and family to mark their achievements. Photo: Grantham College

Award winners were all smiles during the celebratory event. Photo: Grantham College

A night to remember for students celebrating their hard work and success. Photo: Grantham College

Guests and students enjoy a moment of recognition at the awards evening. Photo: Grantham College

Sponsors included MKM Building, EXS I.T Services, Grantham Link and Village Link, Grace & Co Jewellers, Cathodic Protection Co. Ltd and Pearson.