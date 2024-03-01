College students have helped care home residents to create bird boxes.

Maple Leaf Care Home joined up with Grantham College to create the boxes during National Nest Box Week, which takes place from February 14 until February 21.

The students created the bird boxes to put in the care home garden.

Grantham College students at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.

General manager Kerry Angeloni said: “We have really enjoyed finding out all about how to encourage birds to nest in our garden.

“These nest boxes made and donated from the college will be strategically positioned all around our garden and will provide the residents with a good view of all the comings and goings when the birds take up residence.

“We can’t wait to see them.”

The idea first came about after activities co-ordinator Courtney Doncaster got in touch with the college if they wanted to get involved.

Resident Doreen said: “The boxes are lovely, I can’t wait to see them fill up with birds.”