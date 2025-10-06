A church hosted its first pet blessing - and it was a barking success!

The doors to St John the Baptist Church in Londonthorpe, near Grantham, were opened on Sunday, not just to the usual congregation but to their pets as well.

Pet Service at St John's Londonthorpe. Revd Samantha Parsons blessing Dawn Montigue and dog Rio. Photo: David Lowndes

Pet Service at St John's Londonthorpe. Steven Robins with his dogs Bonnie, Reggie and Roxy. Photo: David Lowndes

The Rev Samantha Parsons said a pet blessing service is a celebration of all that God has created, and a chance to thank God for the gift of beloved pets who bring their owners joy, comfort and companionship.

She was delighted to welcome 15 dogs, two cats, two guinea pigs called Wiggles and Ronaldo and even two cuddly toys.

“I had expected a certain amount of noisy chaos but all the animals were remarkably calm and well behaved! It was a really joyful atmosphere and people's love for their pets was so evident. We wanted to hold the service because our pets are precious and mean so much to our lives.

Pet Service at St John's Londonthorpe. James and Wendella Moore with their dog Victor. Photo: David Lowndes

Pet Service at St John's Londonthorpe. Revd Samantha Parsons with Hatty the dog. Photo: David Lowndes

Pet Service at St John's Londonthorpe. Connie Kavanagh with her guinea pig Ronaldo. Photo: David Lowndes

“We also gave people the opportunity to light a candle for pets they have loved who are no longer with us.

“Everyone, young and old, said how much they enjoyed the service and appreciated having their pets (and cuddly toys!) blessed.”

She has decided to hold the event annually on the first Sunday in October to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi - a Christian tradition which honours St Francis' deep love for animals and creation.

“We hope that more people will come next year once they realise we are holding this special service to bless their pets. Every pet is welcome as long as they are on a lead or in a cage. And for anyone who can't bring their pet, they can bring a photo for their pet to be blessed,” said the Rev Parsons.