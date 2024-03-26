A come and sing event is set to raise money to aid people facing a food crisis, with singers invited to lend their voice to the cause.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and director of music Deborah Davies are hosting the charity event at Bottesford Parish Church on Good Friday (March 29).

This popular event has previously raised up to £2,409 with over 190 singers taking part — and the group is asking for singer to once again, bring their voice, bring a friend, and have a good time while raising money for charity.

Bottesford Parish Church

Everyone is welcome, and are asked to give £6, £10 or £15 to sing, depending on the amount they wish to give.

Rehearsal begins at 4.30pm and singers should arrive earlier to register and book a place by contacting Heather on heather@ng7.org.uk or 0115 947 4759.

Further donations will be collected on the door from the audience, with anyone invited to come and listen to the concert at 7.30pm.

Money raised will go to the East Africa Hunger Crisis Appeal via Tearfund.

The singers will perform John Rutter’s Requiem, which has become a firm favourite with choirs and audiences the world over.

Though not without dark moments, it is optimistic in its message of hope and comfort.

The concert will feature soprano Rachel Cropley, organist Philip Robinson and be conducted by Deborah Davies.

Music is provided if required and singers are welcome to bring a picnic dinner for between rehearsal and performance and should wear sober dress.