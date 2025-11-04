A comedy adventure featuring dinosaurs, daring explorers and plenty of cardboard props is heading to a town theatre.

Lamphouse Theatre will bring its latest production, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, to the Guildhall Theatre, in Grantham, on Saturday, November 8, at 7.30pm.

From the team behind War of the Worlds (On a Budget) and Frankenstein (On a Budget), the new show reimagines Jules Verne’s classic novel in the company’s trademark tongue-in-cheek style.

Lamphouse returns to Grantham with a low-budget take on a classic tale. Photo: Thomas Byron Photography

Audiences can expect “one epic night out, full of belly laughs, music and dinosaurs, according to the event listing.

Featuring performers Tom Fox and Becky Owen-Fisher, Journey to the Centre of the Earth promises “silly jokes, catchy tunes, ridiculous costumes and lots and lots of cardboard”.

Previous Lamphouse productions have won glowing reviews, with Frankenstein (On a Budget) described as “a comedic triumph” by Theatre Scotland and “delightful wit and whimsy” by One4Review.

Tickets cost £15, or £12 for concessions, and the show runs for 90 minutes including an interval. It is suitable for ages 10 and above.