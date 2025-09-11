A history society has launched a month-long archaeology project to uncover a village’s ‘lost’ manor houses, with volunteers eagerly joining in the search.

On the opening weekend of the Harlaxton History Society dig, teams opened three trenches and began clearing a sunken garden area believed to have hosted the three previous manor houses.

So far, diggers have carefully excavated approximately 40cm, revealing a stone floor with drainage channels that may indicate a medieval kitchen or food preparation area.

Volunteers uncover Victorian finds while probing sites of three former manor houses. Photo: Supplied

Victorian artefacts have also emerged, reflecting the site’s later use as a village allotment after the last manor was demolished in 1857.

Project lead Douglas Brown said: “It's early days in terms of interpretation, but there are aspects here that look mediaeval.

“We will over our next six days digging go deeper, and hence further back in time to hopefully find evidence of the Jacobean Manor, the Tudor manor and even the mediaeval manor.”

The project was funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund involves volunteers aged 7–70. Photo: Supplied

Volunteers recorded more than 70 pieces of ornate stonework scattered across local gardens.

Thirty people assisted on Saturday, with 25 joining on Sunday, including visitors from Scotland and three American students from Harlaxton College.

Excavations will continue over six more days in September — the 12th-14th, and 19th-21st.

Early discoveries hint at mediaeval structures beneath village gardens. Photo: Supplied

Funded with £12,100 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project aims to make archaeology accessible to all, with volunteers aged from 7 to 70 helping to measure moats, survey sites and record historical features.

Douglas said previously: “Our aim is to open up archaeology to everyone. We hope to discover more about our village history and shared heritage.”

The month-long project builds on a geophysical survey carried out in May, which identified potential locations of the manor houses, including traces of a Tudor garden.

A full report will be published later this year on the Harlaxton History Society website.