Frustrated residents are calling on a parish council to oppose major housing developments ahead of a parish poll.

Barrowby Parish Council will hold the poll on Wednesday, October 22, from 4pm to 9pm at the Reading Rooms, in Grantham.

Electors will be asked: “Should Barrowby Parish Council oppose the housing development off Grange Paddock and all other major developments within Barrowby parish?”

Hundreds recently turned out to a meeting with Barrowby Parish Council. Photo: Lyndsay Sadler/Barrowby Action Group Facebook

The vote follows a parish meeting in September attended by more than 200 residents, where councillors unanimously agreed to hold the poll to gain a clear mandate.

Campaigners from the recently formed Barrowby Action Group (BAG), including Lyndsay Sadler, Katherine Kinnear and Gemma Larugy-Hally, have been distributing leaflets, posters and banners across the parish to encourage turnout.

BAG has urged residents not to engage directly with developers, warning that any feedback could be interpreted as support for the proposals.

One of the posters being delivered to parish residents. Image: Supplied

Campaigners have highlighted several ongoing schemes across the parish, with their latest frustration aimed at William Davis Homes’ proposed development of up to 225 homes west of Grange Paddock.

Other concerns include ongoing developments at Low Road, Dysart Road, The Colleys, Barrowby Place and a potential new settlement north of the A52, which could bring more than 2,500 homes.

Katherine said many residents were “shocked and upset” by the number of plans for the area: “Barrowby residents are feeling overwhelmed and under attack!

Campaigners out and about spreading leaflets, posters and banners in the community. Photo: Lyndsay Sadler/Barrowby Action Group Facebook

“Until the projects that have already been agreed are completed, we do not feel we can understand the impact more will have, nor do we think that the developers are addressing the needs of the village when they are all approaching us at the same time.

“Life for all of the residents of Barrowby Parish has not improved in any way since agreeing the development for any of the houses.”

Claire Vink, parish clerk, said the poll would provide ‘valuable evidence of local feeling to inform our responses to South Kesteven District Council and, if necessary, at appeal stages’.

“Barrowby Parish Council recognises the high level of public concern about recent speculative development proposals in the parish,” she said.

“The forthcoming parish poll on Wednesday, October 22, will therefore be an important opportunity for electors to express their opinion in a formal way.

“While the result of a parish poll is advisory rather than binding, it will give the council valuable evidence of local feeling to inform our responses to SKDC and, if necessary, at appeal stages.”

She added that the council was also still working on adopting a Neighbourhood Plan to give the village greater influence in future planning decisions.

“The council will remain focused on ensuring that community views are heard clearly and that any development proposals in the parish are considered transparently, fairly and in line with the planning process.”

William Davis Homes says the Grange Paddock proposal would provide 30% affordable housing, open spaces, play areas, walking and cycling routes, and retain key trees and hedgerows.

The company is consulting the public until October 19, ahead of a planning application expected shortly, with a decision anticipated in spring 2026.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “Once feedback has been received, we will review and consider submissions as we develop our plans further, ready to submit a planning application.

“Residents can view the plans and give feedback by visiting landwestofgrangepaddock.co.uk.”

BAG drew inspiration from Harlaxton, where a local group successfully opposed a major development.

Katherine said: “We have had nothing but support. People are waving and coming to see us to tell us how pleased and proud they are of us.

“We are immensely grateful for everyone’s support.”

The parish poll is advisory. Residents simply need to attend and give their address, and BAG stresses that a strong turnout is vital to send a clear message.

