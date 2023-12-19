A community centre has received a new heating system thanks to a grant worth over £5,000.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, in Grantham, is now able to offer a warmer setting to anyone in need thanks to its new heating system.

National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Matters Fund donated £5,970 to the centre to allow it to install the system.

Hannah Whittaker, of Jubilee Church, said: “Jubilee Café is open six days a week, welcoming our local community, providing a warm space with great homemade cake and a cuppa, and a place to make friends and find support.

“Our heating is very old and inefficient, the grant from the National Grid will help us to keep our café warm and open.”

The Community Matters Fund aims to support local groups to fight fuel poverty this winter.

The fund has donated £5 million to 1,000 community groups, charities and local councils since 2021.

Chris Hayton, director of corporate affairs at National Grid, said: "Unfortunately, we know that many people will struggle to keep their homes warm this winter.

“At a time when addressing fuel poverty has never been more critical, our Community Matters Fund will support local groups to deliver help where it’s most needed.

“We're looking forward to working with community groups like Jubilee Church to create positive change and to seeing the results of their hard work.”