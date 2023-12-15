Sandon Close Community Centre in Grantham to host Christmas quiz and carols
Published: 11:00, 15 December 2023
A Grantham community centre is getting in the festive spirit this weekend.
The Sandon Close Community Centre will be hosting Christmas carols and a quiz tomorrow (Saturday, December 15).
The fun begins at 2pm, with carols beginning at 2.30pm.
Refreshments will then be served at 3.15pm and the quiz - hosted by Councillor Charmaine Morgan - begins at 4pm.
Carols and the quiz cost £2 each to attend, but to attend both it will cost £4.