Students have raised £383 by cycling around the UK for charity without leaving the town.

Grantham College's Daybreak programme, led by Sarah Done and Tracy Parkes, spent several days pedalling away on exercise bikes in support of Comic Relief.

As part of their adventure, they covered the length of journeys around the UK including from Grantham to Boston, Boston to Great Yarmouth, Great Yarmouth to Southend, Southend-on-Sea to London, and back from London to Grantham.

The students raised money for charity by cycling across the UK on exercise equipment. | Image: Supplied

Sarah Done, Daybreak manager, expressed gratitude to those taking part.

"We are thrilled to be part of this amazing journey to support the incredible work of Comic Relief," she said.

"Our clients are eager to make a positive impact, and we are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with such a worthy cause."

Vanessa Jackson, another driving force, emphasised the event's significance in fostering community spirit and encouraging involvement in charitable efforts.

"The Daybreak cycle is not only a physical challenge but also a way to bring our community together for a greater cause.

"We hope to inspire others to get involved and support the invaluable work of Comic Relief."