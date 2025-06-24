A village event this weekend will support families facing loss while honouring the memory of two children.

Great Ponton will host a summer fayre on Saturday, 28 June, from 1pm to 5pm at the village centre (NG33 5DS).

The event will be held in memory of Maisie and Millie Parker, twin daughters who were stillborn at 19 weeks and five days in September 2021.

Their parents, Megan and Adam Parker, have organised several fundraising events since the girls’ passing to raise awareness and financial support for Aching Arms, a charity supporting parents and families who have lost a baby or child either before or after birth.

The fayre will feature a car boot sale, stalls, a barbecue, a raffle and refreshments, giving the community a chance to come together in memory of Maisie and Millie while supporting this vital cause.