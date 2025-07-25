A business owner says she is grateful the concerns of the community were listened to after a council changed its road closure plan.

A public meeting held at Carlton Scroop Village Hall saw over 100 members of the community, ranging from residents to business owners, appealing to Lincolnshire County Council to reverse their decision to close a major stretch of road during the day.

The council had previously said the works to rebuild the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham, due to start on August 4, would take place during the day, affecting the villages of Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced that sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham will be reconstructed. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Today, the council said some of the work would take place at night instead.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “As a result of hearing what everyone in attendance at Wednesday’s town hall event had to say, we've considered the wider impact of day-working on the community and a decision’s been made to switch the works in Carlton Scroop and Caythorpe to nights.

"The works in Leadenham will remain daytime, due to the noise disruption night-working would cause for residents living near the construction site.

“However, this part of the scheme is scheduled to last for just two weeks, so we hope any disruption caused will be minimal.”

Elizabeth Hunt, a full-time silversmith jeweller at the Fulbeck Craft Centre, was among those to raise concerns over the possible impact of the closure, leading county councillor Kenneth Wayne Bamford to hold the public meeting.

Elizabeth said: “I'm delighted and really appreciative that they actually listened to the problems of everyone in the community.

“They've moved two of their own sets of roadworks overnight, and one they can't because it's too far down the line.

“But I think everybody who attended that meeting will be very grateful that our concerns were listened to and that they have acted accordingly.”

The meeting was also attended by district and county councillors, MP for the area Dr Caroline Johnson (Con) and members of the highways department.

It was discussed how the closures would affect businesses, including the Fulbeck Craft Centre, where Elizabeth has her own jewellery shop, but also bus and emergency services and how everyone would be affected by the closures and diversion routes.

Before the meeting was called, the times announced were that the works at Leadenham are set to be daytime road closures from 8am to 5pm and take place between Sleaford Road and A607 Main Road.

At Carlton Scroop, the work was due to place from 8am to 5pm during school holidays and from 8.30am to 4.30pm during school term time, affecting the A607, between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork.

At Caythorpe, the closure exact times are yet to be confirmed, but will be from Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane.

The jeweller added: “From the craft centre point of view, that they have moved the works, is that we are very grateful.

“It proves that if you make enough noise, people listen.

“If you do believe in something, it is worth having a go at fighting it, because if we had done nothing, we would all have stuck.

“There were over a hundred people from the village and surrounding villages who got together to get our opinions known.”

Elizabeth says to still be concerned about the bus service situation as at the public meeting, people learned that the services between Lincoln and Grantham would be cancelled for the duration of the project, rather than being diverted.