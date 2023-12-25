A woman is growing a community garden project.

In 2020, Jemma Louise Crossland asked the farmland owners that she worked for if she could use some of the land to grow some vegetables.

During lockdown, she then began to start vegetables to people within Ropsley and from there, she decided she wanted to take this venture further.

From there, the Ropsley Market Garden was born.

Jemma said: “I didn’t start with a lot. I started with a few vegetables and a lot of mud.

“I then went onto Facebook and said what the plan was and got a lot of people on board.”

The project aims to create a sustainable future.

The idea behind the project is to grow locally sourced vegetables, allowing it to reduce the carbon footprint and give people the chance to have locally grown food.

Jemma added: “The idea is to have a sustainable food network and have a network where people are involved in growing the food themselves.”

The project runs a vegetable box CSA (community supported agriculture) through its website at: https://www.ropsleymarketgarden.co.uk/

A CSA is a partnership between the grower and the customer where the rewards and risks are shared.

Through this, people are able to purchase a weekly box of the best hand-picked vegetables or they can get a free share in exchange helping out with the market garden.

Jemma added: “People who buy the vegetables, they either get the best or the worst.

“If we have a great harvest then they get extra as well.”

The project is entirely volunteer-run by a team of “caring people”, but Jemma hopes to get more of the community involved.

“I think if we could grow that team it would be great,” Jemma added.

Jemma said the project is still “very new” and it is “always learning”.

She added: “We want a better future and it’s about reducing the carbon footprint miles.

“It’s a very different kind of project to anything else.

“I live in the moment and in the future, it would be good to have more hands on and to grow more.”