St Barnabas Hospice thanks Grantham community for help during annual Easter campaign
Hospice staff have thanked a community for its help during the charity’s annual Easter campaign.
St Barnabas Hospice - which has bases in Grantham, Lincoln and Boston - has launched its annual Easter campaign, where communities of knitters and crocheters provide the charity with novelty egg covers.
The charity then put a Crème Egg into the covers and distribute them to more than 200 locations across Lincolnshire.
When it was in need of donated Creme Eggs, the Grantham community stepped up to help out.
Fiona Malloch-Rear, community fundraiser for South Lincolnshire, said: “To be able to have so many selling locations, the charity needed a huge amount of creme eggs to be donated and the Grantham community went above and beyond with their generosity.”
Fiona has thanked the following Grantham businesses for their support.
These are: Finkins Cafe, Totemic, Grantham Lions Club, Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, The Rotary Club of Grantham, Star Self Store and Duncan and Toplis.
This year, the eggs will be available in over 30 places in Grantham across March and April, and sold for £3 each.
There will also be six novelty eggs that contain a special gold-covered creme egg. Anyone who finds these will win a larger Easter egg.
Anyone who finds one should email fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk and tell them where they found the egg.