St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham and Stamford Art Pop Up amongst groups to receive thousands from South Kesteven District Council fund
Towns and villages have been awarded thousands of pounds for projects aimed at improving community life.
Funding of £49,500 will pay for 78 solar panels to be installed on the roof of St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.
Stamford Art-Pop Up has received £35,421 for activities and events, Boothby Pagnell Village Hall has received £24,000 for solar panels and Caythorpe and Freiston Parish Council has received £23,740 to also install new solar panels and batteries at the playing field pavilion.
The funding is from South Kesteven District Council’s shared prosperity fund, which has awarded more than £260,000.
Coun Philip Knowles (Ind), shared prosperity fund board chairman, said: “This funding stream is a straightforward way to help pay for projects which support the whole community.
“The criteria is clear. The project should provide a public benefit, which could be targeted at a specific demographic, or the community as a whole.
“I look forward to seeing what residents of South Kesteven come up with to improve their local area and opportunities for everyone who lives there, works there or visits.”
The other venues that have received funding include:
The fund has allocated more than £680,000 to groups since it began.
More information on applying for funding can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/UKSPF.
Applications for year three funding, which is available from April 1, are now open.