Towns and villages have been awarded thousands of pounds for projects aimed at improving community life.

Funding of £49,500 will pay for 78 solar panels to be installed on the roof of St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

Stamford Art-Pop Up has received £35,421 for activities and events, Boothby Pagnell Village Hall has received £24,000 for solar panels and Caythorpe and Freiston Parish Council has received £23,740 to also install new solar panels and batteries at the playing field pavilion.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

The funding is from South Kesteven District Council’s shared prosperity fund, which has awarded more than £260,000.

Coun Philip Knowles (Ind), shared prosperity fund board chairman, said: “This funding stream is a straightforward way to help pay for projects which support the whole community.

“The criteria is clear. The project should provide a public benefit, which could be targeted at a specific demographic, or the community as a whole.

Sam Roddan of Art Pop-Up hosting a workshop with SKDC Arts

“I look forward to seeing what residents of South Kesteven come up with to improve their local area and opportunities for everyone who lives there, works there or visits.”

The other venues that have received funding include:

• Holy Trinity Church, Allington - £20,000 to install a new disabled toilet

• Claypole Village Hall – £19,620 to install a new kitchen

• Swinstead Village Hall - £19,400 to refurbish toilets

• Lawrence Park Recreation Ground, Thurlby - £18,300 to remove community hall showers and refurbish the toilet facilities

• South Kesteven District Council - £15,000 for match funding to create an Airborne Forces Visitor Trail across South Kesteven

• Stubton Village Hall - £14,335 to replace five windows and three doors

• Bourne Wheelers Cycling Club - £8,000 for a festival including cycle races, skateboarding and classic cars

• Dyke Village Hall - £5,000 for a new purpose built shed for storage

• North Witham Village Hall - £3,799.84 to replace heating in the main hall and entrance hall and to add heating to the toilets

• Great Gonerby Parish Council - £1,400 for a D-Day community celebration in June

• Heritage Trust of Lincolnshire - £1,000 to support Heritage Open Days

The fund has allocated more than £680,000 to groups since it began.

More information on applying for funding can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/UKSPF.

Applications for year three funding, which is available from April 1, are now open.