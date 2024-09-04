A woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with some help from the community.

Brenda Butters, who was born and raised in Grantham, celebrated her milestone birthday on Monday (September 2) at Royal Windsor Care Home in Harlaxton Road.

While she had a family celebration on Sunday (September 1), she was surprised by care home staff on Monday with over 150 cards from the community, following an appeal put out by Robyn McQuade, business administrator at Royal Windsor.

Brenda with all of her cards from the Grantham community.

Robyn said Brenda is a “truly remarkable lady”.

She added: “I thought because she is 100 years old, she has lived in the community for the majority of her life, something like this would be nice.

“There have been a lot of things that have happened in Grantham and it really shows that the community comes together in times of need.

“It shows Grantham is a close knit community in certain times.

“I thought if I reached out to the community then we could get about 20 to 30 cards.”

Following her appeal, Robyn became inundated with responses and in the end, got over 150 cards for Brenda.

“It’s been beautiful,” said Robyn.

She added: “Some of the comments from people have been lovely.

“People also asked if they could provide gifts like flowers and parents and children have been so excited to do it. It’s really sweet.”

Brenda was born in Grantham, but after school she left to become a nurse.

She returned to town when she retired from midwifery to look after her older sister Betty.

Brenda has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and they all attended her celebration on Sunday.

At her celebration at Royal Windsor, alongside her cards, she was also presented with a hand painted portrait from another residents and a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.