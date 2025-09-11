Enjoy a day of music, picnics and family fun at a town park this weekend.

Dysart Park in Grantham will host its annual Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 14, from 11am to 6pm, marking its second year of free community entertainment.

The Dysart Park Events Group aims to showcase high-quality music while celebrating local talent in the park’s scenic surroundings.

GRAB headlines the festival with support from local and regional bands

The headline act will once again be Grantham’s Big Band, GRAB, who closed last year’s festival.

Local saxophonist Louie Sax will return, and two new groups - Aguita from Sleaford and Collaboration from Nottingham - will bring classic jazz sounds to the stage.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the day outdoors.

Free event runs 11am to 6pm with refreshments and kids’ activities.

Refreshments, including a bar, teas, and coffees, will be available, alongside food vendors and children’s activities.

Organisers hope the festival will provide an enjoyable experience for families and friends, combining great music with a welcoming community atmosphere.

“This is a great opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group.

Celebrate local talent in one of Grantham’s hidden outdoor gems.

Entry is free.