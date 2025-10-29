Updated plans for a 3,700-home development are to be presented to residents and business at a consultation event.

A Government-backed expansion to Grantham, Buckminster’s major Spitalgate Heath Garden Village development was granted outline planning permission in 2019.

Now, as the developer continues to work with South Kesteven District Council to develop the final proposals for the layout of the garden village — which will include shops, schools and a health centre — it is inviting the community to share their views on the latest plans.

It aims to formally resubmit an application for the site’s final design this year.

The plans for Spitalgate Heath Garden Village were originally submitted over a decade ago in 2014, and it’s design has over time evolved in the light of changes to local and national planning policy and emerging best practice.

William Lee, managing director of Buckminster, said: “It's been a while since we originally consulted on the plans, and we wish to consider comments from the local community to our changes to the plans for the Garden Village in advance of our formal resubmission that will then trigger a formal public stakeholder consultation by SKDC before the year end.”

The consultation event will take place at The Community Room, Age Exclusive Housing, Witham Place (off Bridge End Road), Grantham, NG31 6JX, on Thursday (November 6).

The public are invited to drop-in anytime between 3pm and 8pm, when members of the Buckminster development team will be there to present and answer any questions on the plans that will be displayed.

A consultation page will go live on www.buckminster.co.uk on the same day.

All the information at the drop-in consultations event will also be on the consultation website, as well as on an online form where people can have their say.

Buckminster’s website describes the development as having new primary and secondary schools on-site, with predominantly ‘family homes’.