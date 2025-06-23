Flowers have been left in tribute to two teenagers who died in a crash on Friday.

The boys, aged 17 and 18, were passengers in a black Kia Niro when it collided with a blue Ford Fiesta at 1.46am on Friday, June 20, on Toll Bar Road near the junction with Green Lane, Marston.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers and messages have been left outside King’s School, Grantham, in memory of the two boys. Photo: RSM Photography

Over the weekend, dozens of tributes lined the gates of King’s School, Grantham, where the boys were studying in Year 13.

More flowers have also appeared near the crash site.

Notes on bouquets stated “forever in our hearts” and “rest peacefully boys,” while one message described them as “special boys” who had left a lasting impact.

Bouquets and handwritten notes placed at the scene of the crash in Marston. Photo: RSM Photography

In a letter to parents, headmaster Simon Pickett said the news had come as a “profound shock” to the school community.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families and friends of the students at this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote.

The Old School building was opened today (Monday) as a quiet space for reflection, with condolence books available.

Tributes line the gates of King’s School, where the teenagers had been in Year 13. Photo: RSM Photography

Pastoral staff and external counsellors from the Lincolnshire Centre for Grief and Loss are supporting pupils this week.

“We are committed to supporting our students and community through this time of grief,” said Mr Pickett.

“Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you feel your child needs additional support or if you have any concerns.”

Mourners leave flowers near Toll Bar Road, where the fatal collision occurred. Photo: RSM Photography

Several links to online support were also given, including:

• Kooth: https://www.kooth.com/

• Shout: https://giveusashout.org/

• YoungMinds: https://www.youngminds.org.uk/

• Here for You: https://www.hereforyou.info/

Lincolnshire Police confirmed two 18-year-olds – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man has been released on bail, and the woman has been released under investigation.

No further updates had been given by Monday morning.

However, officers are still appealing for information, including dash cam footage, and ask anyone with details to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting incident 15 of June 20.