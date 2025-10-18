Rescue cats tragically died in a house fire — with members of the community now rallying to support the family affected by the blaze.

A fire began in the living room of a property in Cox’s Walk in Great Gonerby on Thursday night (October 16) — and the incident was tackled by crews from Grantham and Corby Glen.

Two fire crews tackled this blaze in Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography

The property belongs to Deborah Mole — and her daughter Mia and her friend were inside at the time of the blaze. They were upstairs when the fire began and were able to escape.

However, they were fostering five kittens and their mum for a local pet rescue and these sadly died as a result of the incident.

The family cat, Maddie, did survive — but the incident has caused understandable distress for those involved.

The impact of the house fire in Cox's Walk, Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography

There has been a surge of support for the victims on social media — with offers of help and household items dropped off to aid their recovery.

A crowdfunding page has also been established on the Just Giving website by Caroline Buglass.

On the page, Caroline explained: “I have created this page to help them in the coming days to try and rebuild what they have lost.”

At the time of reporting, more than £900 has already been raised to help the family.