A fly-tip in a Grantham village is being cleared away by South Kesteven District Council staff.

Photos of clothes and children's toys dumped in a bulk bag on the protected Roadside Nature Reserve on Pitt Lane, between Dallygate Lane and High Dyke at Great Ponton, have been shared with LincsOnline.

The tip has been reported to the council, who said: "SKDC was made aware by members of the public, and it is being cleared away by council staff."

SKDC is aware of the tip and is sending staff to clear it up. | Image: supplied

The authority was asked for further information on whether it was aware of any other fly-tips over the Christmas period and the costs of clearing up such an incident but did not answer these questions in their response.

Have you spotted any fly-tips on Lincolnshire’s roads? Email daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk with details, including the location of the tip, whether it was reported to the council, and any photos.