A community-run pub has welcomed a fresh committee and a new chef as it looks to go from strength to strength.

The Thorold, in Marston, near Grantham, is beginning a new chapter in its story — with a new 11-member management committee appointed in October

The team is led by chair Stuart Vickers, vice chair Helene Feely, treasurer Nadia Timofeev, and company secretary Louise Tennant, with sub-committees established to oversee areas including building maintenance, marketing, daily operations, and compliance.

A new committee is taking charge at The Thorold in Marston. Photo: Supplied

Long-standing contributor Sandra Allen continues to support the new committee, sharing her extensive knowledge of the pub’s history and day-to-day operations.

Chair Stuart Vickers said: “We want The Thorold to feel like it belongs to everyone. A place for locals to gather, for families to celebrate, and for newcomers to feel at home.

“Whether it’s lunch in the pub, a stay in our B&B, or helping out as a volunteer — there are so many ways to be part of what we’re building.”

New chair of the committee Stuart Vickers. Photo: Supplied

The leadership change is the latest milestone for the community-owned pub, which reopened in 2019 after villagers raised over £250,000 to save it following its 2015 closure.

The pub has also welcomed new chef Liam Brewer, who brings a focus on modern British cuisine using seasonal ingredients. His menu spans casual lunches, Sunday roasts, and refined evening meals, with food served from Wednesday to Sunday.

Liam’s arrival reflects a renewed commitment to high-quality, accessible dining that combines local tastes with contemporary flair.

The Thorold pub looks to the future with new team and chef. Photo: The Thorold/Facebook

Quiz nights, reading clubs, bingo, coffee mornings, and themed events continue to draw residents together.

Halloween Night on October 31 featured a special menu, cocktails, and festive décor. Christmas decorations will go up shortly after November 18, with the festive menu launching from November 26. New Year celebrations are also already in planning.

Beyond dining and events, The Thorold offers two well-maintained B&B rooms, with a 9.1 rating on Booking.com.

While the pub continues to thrive under renewed leadership, committee members say ongoing community support remains vital.

They encourage residents and visitors to dine, attend events, and take part in fundraisers to help secure The Thorold’s long-term sustainability.

The committee is also fundraising for essential upgrades, including kitchen and storage repairs, interior painting, a new coffee machine to support the pub’s popular coffee mornings, and updates to some furniture.

Altogether, the improvements are expected to cost around £15,000.

From its origins as The Thorold Arms to its position as a vibrant community pub, it continues to prove that village venues can flourish with local engagement and strong management.