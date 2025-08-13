A day of live music, refreshments and community spirit is set to take place in a manor’s historic gardens later this month.

The Community Showcase at Grantham House on Sunday, August 24, will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm and aims to raise money for both St Wulfram’s Church and the National Trust.

Visitors can enjoy performances from local musicians in a relaxed setting, with food and drink available from the National Trust café on the ground floor.

Grantham House is a hidden gem in the town centre where visitors can find peace and serenity. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Entry is free, though donations are welcome throughout the day.

The event promises a “comfortable and casual” atmosphere in the scenic grounds of the Grade I listed home on Castlegate.

Proceeds will support the upkeep of St Wulfram’s and Grantham House.