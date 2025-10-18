A church has raised nearly £4,000 to fund urgent roof repairs in under two weeks.

The Church of the Ascension in Grantham secured £3,700 to remain open over winter.

The appeal, launched on Saturday, October 4, quickly captured the support of the Harrowby and Londonthorpe communities.

Teams compete in a lively quiz night at the Church of the Ascension. Photo: Supplied

Within the first week, £1,180 had already been donated.

A key boost came from the church’s Community Quiz Night on Saturday, October 11.

The quiz night attracted a large crowd and raised £1,531.10—more than any previous event.

Residents enjoy a night of fun and fundraising at the community quiz. Photo: Supplied

By Monday, October 13, a further £1,000 in donations meant the full target had been reached in just nine days.

Rev. Samantha Parsons expressed her gratitude for the response: “Without the roof being fixed, we knew we would have to close the church during the winter months.

“As a church, we would like to thank everyone from the communities of Harrowby and Londonthorpe for their incredible generosity, which has enabled us to keep the church open over winter.

Local teams tackle challenging questions during the church’s popular quiz night. Photo: Supplied

“It is a huge relief, as we hold a large number of community events and services over the November and December months.”

The church began hosting Community Quiz Nights in 2022 and holds four per year, three supporting charities including Grantham Foodbank, Christian Aid and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The fourth event always benefits the church itself.

Participants gather to raise funds for urgent roof repairs at the Church of the Ascension. Photo: Supplied

Friends and neighbours join together for a memorable evening of quizzes and cakes. Photo: Supplied

Teams test their knowledge while supporting a vital community appeal. Photo: Supplied

Residents fill the church hall for a quiz night helping to fund urgent repairs. Photo: Supplied

Quiz nights feature free entry, refreshments and homemade cakes, with donations encouraged, and are written and hosted by Steve Wells, noted for their fun style.

Work on the roof is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and the next quiz night will be held in early 2026.