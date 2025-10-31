A fire station has collected hundreds for two charities with a fun-filled car wash event.

Corby Glen Fire Station raised £645 during its charity car wash on Saturday (October 25), with proceeds split equally between The Fire Fighters Charity and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Corby Glen Fire and Rescue thanked the community for its “amazing support” and said the event was a “brilliant day” for the team.

Hundreds of vehicles washed, including a Triumph motorcycle. Photo: RSM Photography

Crew manager Paul Warren said: “We washed hundreds of vehicles, including a beautiful Triumph motorcycle, much to the delight of enthusiasts in the crew.

“A special thank you to the residents who kindly donated car shampoo and cakes – they were greatly appreciated by the team.”

The car wash drew a steady stream of vehicles throughout the day, with locals keen to support the causes and enjoy a friendly community event.

Corby Glen Fire and Rescue will host the event again next year, continuing to support vital charities that help both firefighters and air ambulance crews.