A volunteering event highlighted an urgent need for community support.

The Volunteering Everywhere event in Dysart Park, Grantham, recently, drew crowds, with more than 30 stalls showcasing the town’s vibrant network of charities, clubs and support services.

Stalls from groups like Citizens Advice, Barnardo’s and Grantham Foodbank highlighted both the rewards and pressures of volunteering.

Daryl, 10, and Henry, 8, Bowen-Hall; Izzy Phillips, Marcus Walton, Flick Hamnett-Day, Rob Hamnett-Day, Sue Newbatt and Donna Dyael from the 7th Grantham St John’s group.

Organisers said the ‘atmosphere was vibrant’ and showcased lesser-known opportunities.

“More than just a public showcase, the event provided a valuable networking opportunity for the charities and organisations in attendance,” said Grantham town councillor Linda Jackson, one of the organisers.

“Stallholders exchanged ideas, resources and contacts, strengthening community ties and paving the way for collaborative future initiatives.”

Walking Netball participants Louise Key, Yvonne Baker, Alison Longden, Linda Page, Zena Parsons and Vanessa Harden.

Despite the energy and enthusiasm, the message was clear: more volunteers are needed.

“If every person could spare even one hour a week, or volunteer at just one annual event, it would make a world of difference to the sustainability of these groups and the well-being of those they serve,” added Coun Jackson.

Walking Netball and Grantham Bowling Club also sought new participants and volunteers.

Grantham Town councillors at the Volunteering Everywhere event in Dysart Park.

Grantham College, the Samaritans, Rotary, Shine Lincolnshire and many more also shared resources and built connections to strengthen future collaboration.

The Men’s Shed in Dysart Park, open on Mondays and Tuesdays for those interested in woodwork, also welcomed new faces.

Union Street Gallery and Grantham Museum joined the day, while Savoy Cinema showed its continued support for town causes.

Thomas Crook and Danny Kirk representing Savoy Cinema Grantham.

Volunteer first aiders and Grantham Town Councillors Steve Cunnington and Nik Pattison on hand to support the event.

Jane McClelland, Grantham Town Councillor Linda Jackson and Charnie Desmond enjoying the day at Dysart Park.

There are still many ways to help, from packing parcels to the Poppy Day appeal.

Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact organisations directly to find out how they can help.