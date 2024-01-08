A train commuter has shared his frustrations over lost time travelling to and from work.

Since Dariusz Kupny and his family moved to Dembleby two and a half years ago, he has been travelling from Grantham to London every week, from Monday until Friday, to his job as a chef.

Over this time, he has been caught in the middle of train disruption, including strikes, weather disruption and overhead electric wires being damaged.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

As a result of the disruption, Dariusz said it has caused a “strain” in his life, both financially - as he pays around £1,000 a month for a monthly ticket - and also in terms of time he has lost.

“I feel the service provider doesn’t know what you are going through”, added Dariusz.

He added: “If the train is cancelled and I have to pick up my daughter from the school club, every minute counts as they charge me for when I am late.

“They [the train company] won’t give me the money, but I have to pay the additional fee for being 20 minutes late which is not my fault.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“There have been days that I was stuck at London King’s Cross with no way to even travel because some days, they can get to Peterborough which is fine, but they can’t get further than that.”

Over the next year, Dariusz will be recording a journal of how many minutes he is delayed on trains.

He added: “Even if it’s two minutes, I will record it because believe me, it does make a huge difference.

“Because when the train has arrived at the station, by the time the doors are opened another minute goes by and it actually leaves the station, it adds up.

“I’m then not on time for work.

“I’m Polish, we are very punctual people and if something is going to be on time, it has to come a little bit earlier.”

Dariusz believes the continuous problems that cause train disruption should be dealt with quicker.

“If they have a problem, let's remove it and then it’s done and dusted.

“They need to have more people in place for when these problems happen.”

Dariusz hopes his journal will showcase the continuous problems commuters like him face.

He added: “I want to share the whole journey and show people how much time I have lost across the year.

“Someone needs to point this problem out so something can get done.”

Train companies offer compensation if train journeys are delayed.

Of the companies that run through Grantham, LNER and Hull Trains offer delay repayment when a train is delayed over 30 minutes, and East Midlands Railways offers repayment over 15 minutes.

What do you think of continuous train delays? Let us know in the comments below