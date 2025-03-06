A tyre company has secured a licence to provide its products to a major airport.

Vaculug Ltd, based in Gonerby Hill Foot near Grantham, has acquired its Heathrow grounds operation licence, marking a milestone in the company’s growth in the aviation sector.

This means Vaculug will provide its tyres to ground support vehicles at one of the UK’s busiest airports.

Michael Evans, operations and off the road director at Vaculug, said: “We are thrilled to receive this certification, which allows us to contribute to Heathrow’s operation excellence while promoting sustainable practices.

“This approval reflects our dedication to meeting the highest standards in ground operations and sustainability.”

The licence was approved by Heathrow Airport authorities.