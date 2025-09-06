A shopper is calling for changes to Asda’s parking policies after a failed attempt to resolve a missed delivery left her fearing a £100 fine.

Sue Harris, 54, said what should have been a quick return visit to the Grantham store turned into an upsetting experience after she was told her car registration could not be added to an exemption list.

The problem began on Wednesday, August 6, when a home delivery arrived missing several items, including a previously ordered microwave.

After work, she drove into the supermarket to pick up some of the missing items but after leaving to drive home her husband called to confirm a microwave was also missing.

She returned to Asda at about 6pm – within half an hour of her first visit – but noticed signage warning that vehicles are not allowed to return within two and a half hours and could face a £100 fine.

“Concerned about the possibility of receiving a parking fine, I immediately went to the customer service desk to explain the situation,” said Sue, who has previously been caught out at another Grantham car park.

She said she asked if she could be added to an exemption list, something she has seen Asda do for community events, but this was refused.

A manager told her the exemption list was full and reserved only for staff and contractors.

Feeling dismissed, she left without buying the microwave.

Her husband, 56, lives with multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

Living 20 minutes away in Aisby, the family rely on deliveries – something Sue said added to her stress.

Sue emailed Asda’s bosses, Grantham MP Gareth Davies (Con) and LincsOnline to speak up for others who may not feel confident complaining.

“I’m a loyal customer and was just trying to complete a shop that their delivery had messed up,” she said.

Asda has since responded, confirming that no fine was issued and that Sue’s visit was within the store’s two-hour limit.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have a two-hour free parking limit at our Grantham store to prevent misuse and ensure spaces are available for customers.

“We’ve since contacted Ms Harris to apologise that she had to visit the store to resolve a delivery issue.”

But Sue said the delayed and confusing explanation failed to reassure her.

“The signs say in massive letters ‘no return within two and a half hours’,” she said.

“That suggests to me, if I go out and come in again, I’m done... It doesn’t say anything about a two-hour window where you can come and go.”

She now plans to shop elsewhere or online.

“This isn’t just about me,” she added. “It’s about making shopping in Grantham feel accessible and welcoming again.”