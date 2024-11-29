Police are investigating a series of complaints regarding youths kicking doors in a number of residential areas.

Grantham Police Neighbourhood Policing Team is working with residents, SKDC CCTV, and the Safer Streets initiative to identify those involved in “multiple” incidents along Park Road and Manthorpe Road areas.

A spokesperson said: “We are keeping an open mind, but considering whether the incidents are linked.

Lincolnshire Police news

“If anyone does have information about youths behaving in an anti-social way in, then we would ask that they get in touch with the local team directly

Officers have encouraged residents to report any related anti-social behaviour by contacting the team via email at grantham@lincs.police.uk with “Youth ASB” in the subject line.

Always call 999 in an emergency.