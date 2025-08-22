Councillors have warned that their concerns to the government about police funding cuts have fallen on ‘deaf ears’.

South Kesteven District Council sent a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on behalf of its councillors on July 25 expressing concern that Lincolnshire Police may be forced to cut up to 190 officers and 180 police staff from October.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

The letter urged the Home Secretary to review the funding formula for policing to ensure that the force is protected from cuts.

Lincolnshire Police chief constable, Paul Gibson, said the force may have to issue a section 114 notice, declaring it effectively bankrupt, if it doesn’t receive additional funding from the government.

Coun Sarah Trotter, who is deputy leader of the Conservative Group at South Kesteven District Council, said the police cuts would ‘hugely impact’ the safety of residents.

Sarah Trotter. Photo: Supplied

The Lincrest ward councillor said: “It’s falling on deaf ears at the moment. The police cannot work without staff, which I well know as an ex-police officer. It’s going to have a huge impact on the safety of residents.”

Coun Trotter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the cuts would make it more difficult to keep the force running.

She said: “We are a large county but we haven’t got the population density so the government thinks the money should go to urban forces.

“Lincolnshire Police is one of the lowest funded police forces in the country. It’s already struggling with money and numbers. You cannot run a force without the funding.”

She went on to say that she’s extremely ‘concerned’ that many people's jobs and livelihoods could be lost.

She added: “I’m extremely concerned about this. The chief constable and the police and crime commissioner are working hard to secure additional funding but it’s falling on deaf ears.

“If Lincolnshire Police does go bankrupt, then there’s no going back from that. We’re talking about people’s jobs and livelihoods which would be lost.”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Ashley Baxter (Ind) said it was ‘disappointing’ that the district council had not yet received a reply from the Home Office.

The Market and West Deeping ward councillor added: “It’s disappointing that we haven’t had a reply from the Home Office. But just a reply isn’t going to answer the police funding problems.”

Stamford St John's councillor Richard Cleaver (Independent) said the lack of response from the Home Secretary showed that the government ‘didn’t care’ about Lincolnshire.

The councillor who is also the cabinet member for property and public engagement at the district council, added: “On July 25, South Kesteven District Council wrote to the Home Secretary to express our urgent concerns about police funding in Lincolnshire. We have yet to receive a reply.

“This illustrates two points that I’ve been making for some time now: Those in power in Westminster don’t care about Lincolnshire. Those in power don’t listen to local councils.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Lincolnshire Police will receive £174.5 million funding in the current financial year, an increase of 6.2% on 2024/25.

“We will continue working with the police to ensure they have the resources they need to restore visible neighbourhood policing to our communities, and tackle the crimes that make people feel unsafe.”

The spokesperson added that the district council will receive a response in ‘due course’.