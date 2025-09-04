A decision will be made later today (Thursday) over an application for more than 400 new homes near Claypole — but residents and councillors have raised concerns over the impact of the development.

Outline planning permission was granted in February 2024 by Newark and Sherwood District Council for 1,800 homes and associated infrastructure, including a local centre and sporting facilities, on land off Shire Lane in Fernwood, just near the Lincolnshire/Nottinghamshire border, and this is the first reserved matters application to come forward as part of the first phase of the development.

The application relates to the appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale for 430 of these new houses, as well as relevant Sustainable Drainage Systems (SUDs), public open space and play area, sports pitches, and allotments.

A visual representation of the development. Photo: planning

The homes will be a mix of affordable and market value homes, ranging from bungalows to townhouses of between one and four bedrooms, served with 941 parking spaces altogether.

The sporting facilities would see a junior football pitch; adult rugby and football pitch; a mini football pitch; as well as 21 allotments and 10.2 hectares of public open space.

The application states that 14 letters of objection have been received, including on the basis that there not enough infrastructure to support additional housing, extra traffic having an impact on Fernwood, Claypole, and Balderton residents, building on the flood plains, and not enough parking for sports facilities and allotments.

Fernwood Parish Council has raised opposition to the plans due to concerns over highway safety, housing density, provision of SUDS and flooding as the land proposed for the provision of sports facilities is in Flood Zone 3, and noise abatement.

Balderton Parish Council has also objected for similar reasons, and members also raised concerns over the lack of parking for planning sporting facilities, increased demand on medical provision in Balderton and Newark, and noise monitoring.

The council also raised concerns over flooding, as water from Shire Dyke, which flows along the border with Claypole and follows the eastern boundary of this site, would flow into the dyke and the land “could become liable to flooding if not properly maintained”.

Sport England had initially objected to the application due to the rugby pitch not meeting size requirements, but after revised plans were submitted by the developers, has since withdrawn the objection.

The application is recommended for approval at tonight’s district council planning committee meeting, set to take place at Castle House.