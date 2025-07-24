A council is reviewing its decision to close a busy road after nearly 100 residents and business owners shared their concerns at a public meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the closure of a major stretch of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham, while the road is rebuilt. The daytime road closures are due to start on Monday, August 4, and will affect Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

Elizabeth Hunt, a full-time silversmith jeweller at the Fulbeck Craft Centre, was among those to raise concerns over the possible impact of the closure.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced that sections of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham will be reconstructed. Photo: Google Maps

Following yesterday’s public meeting at Carlton Scroop Village Hall, where county and district councillors, MP for the area Dr Caroline Johnson (Con), members of the highways department, business owners and residents attended, Elizabeth said she is “still concerned but cautiously hopeful”.

After the meeting, Lincolnshire County Council said it was reviewing whether the closure could be done at night instead to mitigate the impact.

The times announced, before the meeting was called, were that the works at Leadenham are set to be daytime road closures from 8am to 5pm and take place between Sleaford Road and A607 Main Road.

At Carlton Scroop, the work was due to place from 8am to 5pm during school holidays and from 8.30am to 4.30pm during school term time affecting the A607, between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork.

At Caythorpe, the closure exact times are yet to be confirmed but will be from Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Last night’s town hall event was hugely helpful and informative. We now have a much better understanding of the concerns local businesses have regarding our A607 works taking place in the day.

“As a result, our project team will be looking into the logistics of switching the works in Carlton Scroop and Caythorpe to nights. Once all the information has been gathered, a decision will be made on how to progress. We will share any updates once we have them.

“I want to thank everyone who turned up yesterday evening. Events like these are incredibly valuable and we’re grateful to those involved in setting it up.”

Elizabeth said there had previously been no consideration from Lincolnshire County Council for people who have carers, businesses, or even those who just go past the area daily.

There have been roadworks in the area for the past two years, this year being the third, and Elizabeth had been in talks with the former county councillor for the area — Alexander Mourne.

She said: “It became very evident that full background research really hadn't been done.

“The gentleman who's in charge of the highway division was completely and utterly unaware that Mid-UK Recycling, who are based in Caythorpe, will be subject to a 35 to 56-mile detour for their routes, but he also had no idea where they were based.”

“There’s been no consideration of the fact that this is happening in the middle of the harvest.

“There were people there who run businesses that have direct links to animals and animal welfare that are not going to be able to operate properly.”

One of the biggest shocks for both Elizabeth and others was that during the meeting, they were informed that the bus services between Lincoln and Grantham would be cancelled for the duration of the project, rather than being diverted.

Alex Fane, the owner of Fulbeck Craft Centre, said to be devastated about the situation as the craft centre has been in her family for several years.

She added: “We've worked very hard to try and work with the council about our concerns and we got confirmation from our previous county councillor that we had been heard.

“It's really unfortunate that the new council coming in doesn't seem to have even looked at the previous concerns at all, or have any awareness of them.

“There were about 100 people from the area in the meeting last night, but some of the problems are that this is an elderly community, and some people haven't got internet or information to know about the meeting or couldn't get to the meeting.

“It was felt that probably every single person there represented another 10 people within their community.”

The public meeting was organised by county councillor Kenneth Wayne Bamford following Elizabeth’s concerns.

The jeweller said that after the meeting, councillor Bamford confirmed that be going back to full council to discuss the situation and is expected to report back before the end of the week.

“The conclusion was that he is going to push for getting the night closures reinstated,” she said.

However, she admitted she was doubtful whether this would apply to Leadenham, where work is set to begin.

While signage for the August artisan market at the Fulbeck Craft Centre will be updated to clarify that the event is still going ahead, Elizabeth remains worried about the long-term impact.

“Unless they become more clear on their signage, people will look at that and think — Oh, I won’t bother.

“I’m disappointed for the whole community as the economy is going down the pan, and closing off a whole section of road for such a long period of time is very ill-thought-out.”

Fulbeck Craft Centre hosts monthly artisan markets and has a range of skilled makers on site.

Elizabeth is now preparing to contact the 50 artisans expected at the August market and fears that the uncertainty may deter some from attending.

She plans to offer additional benefits and reductions, but cannot guarantee there won’t be a loss in traders.

She said: “I have a positive feeling [Councillor Bamford] will do his best.

“Whether he succeeds, I have a doubt, to be honest.

“The council look at it as the cost of filling in a hole on the road. They do not understand the other implications and costs of doing that.”

Lincolnshire County Council has said it will provide updates once a final decision is made.