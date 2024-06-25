Grantham and Bourne Conservative candidate Gareth Davies has told voters that he did not place any bets on the General Election announcement.

Having formerly held the seat for the Grantham and Stamford seat before the election was called, Mr Davies was questioned on the Tory party scandal at a hustings event last night (Monday) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

21-year-old Elizabeth's pre-submitted question, read by Father Stuart Cradduck, highlighted the “abuse of position” and internal issues within the Conservative Party.

Gareth told voters at the event that he had "absolutely not" placed any bets or been aware of the election announcement.

'The latest example is the bets placed by standing candidates on the date for the next General Election for their own private gain,” said her question.

'Were you advised when the election would be ahead of others? Were you encouraged to place a bet and did you?'

Mr Davies categorically denied this and stated that the election announcement came as a “shock” to him and many others.

Gareth Davies, along with others, answered numerous questions during the hustings.

He said: "The premise of the question is completely fair and understandable, and I can tell you that as a member of parliament, I share the frustrations that many people have about some of the things that have gone wrong.

"It is unacceptable, it is not right. I have not personally been engaged with any of that."

He said he was focused on delivering for the local community.

Father Stuart confirmed the answer was ‘no’, to which Mr Davies expanded: "I watched the TV like everybody else, still not knowing until literally he walked out the door and most people did the same."

The Conservative Party has withdrawn support from two more candidates today (Tuesday): Craig Williams in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, and Laura Saunders in Bristol North West.

Allegations emerged earlier this month that Mr Williams had reportedly placed a £100 bet on a July date three days before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it.

Since then, more allegations have emerged involving candidates, senior party figures, and other organisations.

Data from gambling companies shows a significant increase in bets before the announcement.

Those under investigation by the Gambling Commission also include Tony Lee, the Conservative’s director of campaigning, and Ms Saunders’ partner, and Nick Mason, the party’s chief data officer.

Candidates standing in the Grantham and Bourne constituency are: Gareth Davies (Conservative), Vipul Bechar (Labour), John Vincent (Lib Dem), Anne Gayfer (Green), Mike Rudkin (Reform UK), Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party), Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) and Ian Selby (Independent).