A new update has shown how work is progressing on the £150 million Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Lincolnshire County Council has posted its June update, marking further significant progress on phase three of the project.

In May, workers made substantial headway. On the west side, they completed the installation of stabilising platforms for Pier 3, which provide a safe working area.

The latest progress on the Grantham Southern Relief Road. | Image: Lincolnshire County Council

On the east side, they reinforced and poured concrete for the abutment wing walls and Pier 6, and removed temporary support structures from Pier 5.

June will see continued activities on the east side of the Grantham Southern Relief Road, where workers will fix reinforcement, add shuttering, and pour concrete for the south wing wall at the east abutment.

They will also continue concreting Pier 6 and remove scaffolding from Pier 5.

Current traffic restrictions remain around the B1174 roundabout to facilitate construction access.

These restrictions help ensure the safety of both workers and drivers.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road aims to connect the A52 at Somerby Hill with the A1, reducing congestion, enhancing safety, and promoting growth.

The project began in 2015, with phase one opening in 2016 and phase two completing in December 2022.

Phase three, which started in April 2021, is expected to finish in 2025.

The overall cost, including a bridge extension, is estimated at £150 million, with funding from various sources including the Local Transport Board, the Single Local Growth Fund, and Highways England.