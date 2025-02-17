Residents are being urged to have their say on the future of an old hospital building.

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) launched a consultation today (Monday, February 17) to gather ideas for the disused buildings on Manthorpe Road, Grantham.

The buildings are in disrepair and seen as an eyesore, with the trust exploring options to benefit the community.

The Trust is seeking public opinions on Grantham's disused hospital buildings on Manthorpe Road, Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The trust has already invested millions in Grantham and District Hospital, including new theatres and diagnostic equipment, but the old buildings have remained unused and isolated from the main hospital site.

The consultation will focus on three options: repurposing for NHS use, selling for redevelopment, or demolishing to reuse the land.

The trust has already contacted key stakeholders.

Mike Parkhill, group chief estates and facilities officer, expressed the trust’s commitment to the hospital’s future but emphasised the importance of addressing the state of the old buildings.

He encouraged community involvement, saying: “We are really looking forward to hearing all of the ideas as they will help us develop the future plans for this old part of the hospital. We will then work together to bring these plans to life.”

Residents can participate by completing an online survey, attending events at the hospital on March 3 from 6-7pm or March 12 from 1pm-2pm, or joining an online session via Teams on March 6 from 10am-11am or March 11 from 6pm-7pm.

All sessions are free, but spaces are limited on the physical meetings, so early registration is advised.

The consultation follows concerns raised by local figures, including town and district councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind), about the building’s historical and emotional significance to the community.

She called for careful consideration of residents' views, citing local campaigns to preserve the building.

“It is precious to the people of Grantham, not only for the importance of its structure, but because it was purchased brick by brick by the people of our town,” she said.

“For hospital campaigners, the demise of the cottage building has become symbolic of how services at Grantham and District Hospital have been degraded by NHS managers over the years.”

The consultation runs until March 31.