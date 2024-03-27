People value Grantham Market but think it could be improved, a consultation has found.

Grantham residents were asked last year by South Kesteven District Council for their opinions on the weekly Saturday market, which is running at a loss.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy mayor of Grantham, told SKDC’s culture and leisure scrutiny committee yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) of the report findings.

A Google Maps view of Market Place, in Grantham.

It revealed that over 96% of respondents valued the market, but people thought there could be improved promotion for farmers’ markets, more marketing and a restoration of the public toilet was needed.

Coun Morgan said: “The report was well received. We had some great feedback and intend to progress as many ideas as possible.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“Our market is at the heart of our community seeped in history and worth so much more to our community than its economic value.

“For many, socialising with friends and chatting to stallholders means a lot to them.

“Most visitors were Grantham locals but people also come to Grantham from outlying villages on market day.”

Other ideas put forward by residents in the report included increasing the range of stalls, providing themed market events and having guest acts to encourage visitors.

Stallholders also called for the process to book slots to be put online and simplified and providing seating areas for food stalls and benches were requested.

SKDC is also setting up a working party to look at markets across the district.

Coun Morgan, who has asked to go on the committee, added: “'Residents provided over 100 fab ideas which will be explored and hopefully implemented.

“I want to help see improvements through. Many thanks to everyone who responded to our consultation and those who supported it, including our Mayor and Mayor’s Parlour officers Chris and Anita.

“Councillors Tim Harrison and Patsy Ellis also joined me in submitting survey responses.

“Coun Harrison is a keen advocate for the market and has been busy promoting it too.”

The Grantham Journal launched the ‘On the Market’ in March 2023 in relation to the loss the market was making.

What improvements do you think need to be made to Grantham Market? Let us know in the comments