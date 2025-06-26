A fire that prompted safety warnings around a village was caused by a controlled burn that got out of hand, fire officers say.

Fire crews from Grantham were called to Main Road, in Long Benington, at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and urged residents nearby to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has since confirmed that no-one was injured and said the blaze started after an out-of-control burn spread beyond its intended area.

Picture: iStock

No further details such as ongoing investigations have been confirmed at this stage.