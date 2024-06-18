A controlled explosion was carried out after a mortar was discovered in a high street yesterday (Monday).

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team removed the mortar round from High Street, Caythorpe just before 5.30pm.

The explosive, which was believed to be from the Second World War, was taken to a field on Caythorpe Heath, where residents were advised they may hear a “loud bang” as a controlled explosion was carried out.

The explosive was taken to a field in Caythorpe Heath to be exploded. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Earlier that day, Lincolnshire Police set up a 100-metre corden and residents were evacuated to Caythorpe Village Hall or the Red Lion Pub.