Plans for a Gypsy and Traveller site look set for approval, despite concerns from residents and representatives.

South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee will consider granting full planning permission for a Gypsy/Traveller family group to change agricultural land into a residential caravan site in Foston.

Ishmael Steele's proposal includes 10 touring and static caravans, along with utility buildings and stable blocks.

The entrance to the proposed site on Marshall Way, Foston. | Image: Google Streetview

The Meadow View development, on Marshall Way, could be approved on Thursday despite previous refusals and concerns over noise pollution, flood risk, and the impact on local infrastructure.

A previous application for a similar development was refused in November 2022 due to many of the above issues – including what was seen to be an insufficient drainage strategy.

A planning officer's report said the revised application addressed these issues – and recommends that councillors give it their approval.

Officers believe the development would help to address the growing demand for residential pitches within the district, with an identified need for 34 pitches between 2021 and 2041.

Despite granting permission for 15 pitches, the council says it acknowledges the shortfall in demonstrating a five-year supply of deliverable sites.

Local residents oppose the proposal, citing concerns about its impact on the area's character and appearance.

Despite efforts to mitigate these concerns by emphasising visual screening and minimalist design, objections persist.

Stakeholders raised concerns about flooding, unauthorised development, road safety, air quality, drainage, and utility building design.

Long Bennington Parish Council said the proposed development would extend the pattern of development beyond the existing built form, which requires limited development outside settlements.

They noted a history of surface water flooding.

Furthermore, a submission on the application stated: “The site has been the subject of intentional unauthorised development being completed prior to planning permission being applied for.

“The applicant previously failed to enter into a planning obligation to secure the necessary financial contributions to education and healthcare provision.”

Other concerns include noise and light pollution.

Lincolnshire County Council has also objected, saying that it needs further information around improvements to the existing access.

SKDC has received objections from the public, while Foston Parish Council has submitted a petition containing about 40 objections.

These include further concerns that the site would be unsustainable and that the number of caravans was excessive, as well as the belief that previous refusal reasons have not been overcome.

In recommending planning permission, the council has said it wants to strike a balance between addressing unmet needs and reflecting community concerns.

Conditions in the proposal aim to mitigate potential negative impacts, such as limitations on the number of pitches and caravans, as well as requirements for landscaping and acoustic mitigation.

The planning officers acknowledge the requirement to base their decisions on the adopted ‘development plan’, unless there are material considerations indicating otherwise.

They highlight that the current application is a revised submission addressing concerns including noise, air pollution, flood risk, and the lack of a ‘Section 106 Agreement’ for financial contributions towards the community.

However, they note that the current application addresses these concerns by providing further evidence on noise mitigation, air quality, and a detailed drainage strategy.

They assess that while external noise levels may exceed recommended guidelines, they wouldn't significantly impact living conditions.

The drainage strategy also shows the site's capability to manage surface water effectively.

"It is the officers' assessment that the application proposals would accord with the adopted development plan when taken as a whole,” the officers’ report stated.

“The LPA accepts that the proposals would assist in meeting the unmet need for Gypsy and Traveller pitches in the district.”

Officers assess that granting permission would be justified.

“Whilst the site falls below the recommended guidelines for external noise levels, the evidence would indicate that this is not unacceptably impacting on the quality of life of the current occupants."

Despite acknowledging concerns about unauthorised development on the site, they ultimately recommend granting personal planning permission.

They justify this recommendation based on the site's location and the council's lack of a five-year pitch supply.

However, they say that the site may not be suitable for permanent occupation by another party, hence the recommendation for personal permission.

A Section 106 Agreement that the developer contributes £13,200 towards the expansion in healthcare facilities would also be tied into the approval of the application.

What do you think? Should the plans be passed? Tell us your views in the comments below...