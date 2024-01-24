Thousands more people will be able to attend a controversial music festival after the nod was given to a revised licence application.

Melton Borough Council has approved Forbidden Festival’s plans to increase their capacity to 22,000 attendees.

This means the annual event, hosted at Belvoir Castle near Grantham, will now welcome an additional 7,000 festivalgoers, up from the previous limit of 14,999.

The event has proven controversial in the past. | Image: Supplied

Organisers have said this significant expansion comes as a response to the overwhelming demand for tickets, with the initial batch selling out within a mere 36 hours last November.

However, past controversies have included complaints over disruptive noise from the estate and how the festival aims to minimise impact on the community.

Councillors, however, felt local concerns had been addressed in the proposals, which were scrutinised by the authority’s licensing sub-committee on Monday.

Forbidden Festival has been given the go ahead for an expanded event. | Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.jackkimberphotography.co.uk)

The comprehensive plans now not only ensure a larger audience but also include strategic initiatives to manage traffic, additional shuttle buses, and collaboration with Big Green Coach for sustainable, affordable travel options from major UK cities.

The festival's start time has been adjusted to allow for staggered arrivals, demonstrating a dedication to minimise local disruption.

Simon Oates, operations director for Forbidden Forest Festival, thanked Melton Borough Council, stating: "We have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and are thrilled with the outcome.

“Our commitment to improving the event year on year means we can continue to deliver a stand-out show whilst ensuring the local community is impacted as little as possible.

Extra tickets will go on sale later this week. | Image: Supplied

“This year will see us take additional measures in order to strengthen relationships with Belvoir residents, including setting up a formal community liaison group to resolve any issues as quickly, and smoothly, as possible.”

The event will next take place at Belvoir Castle from May 30-June 3.

It previously took place at Wild Oaks Forest, near Grimsthorpe Castle, with a capacity of 6,500.

Additional tickets will be released for one day only on Friday, January 26 at 10 am on www.forbidden-forest.co.uk/tickets.

